Johnny Depp is sharing his side of the story. The actor took the stand in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard and denied her claims of abuse. "Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life," Depp told the court. The actor went on to note that his "goal is the truth" in suing the actress.

