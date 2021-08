Also available on the nbc app

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue to battle it out in a UK court amid the “Pirates Of The Caribbean” actor’s libel case against “The Sun” newspaper. The 57-year-old reportedly claimed that after his former wife defecated in their bed as a prank, he decided to end the marriage—not the other way around. Both actors are expected to testify during the three-week trial, per NBC News.

