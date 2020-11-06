Also available on the nbc app

Johnny Depp is stepping down from his role in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, just days after losing his libel lawsuit. Depp, who portrayed the wizard Grindelwald in the first two films of the series, broke the news in a message on Instagram, which read in part, "I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts” and I have respected and agreed to that request."

