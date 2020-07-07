Also available on the nbc app

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard stepped out on Tuesday to attend Depp’s libel case against The Sun newspaper. Inside, Depp was called as the first witness, saying he’s not the monster Amber claims he is. His attorney claims Heard was the real abuser in their troubled marriage, reading a transcript of what he claims was a phone recording from 2015 of the pair arguing. The recording found on YouTube contains the section read in court but has not been authenticated by Access Hollywood.

