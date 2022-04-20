Also available on the nbc app

One week into Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor took the stand to tell his side of the story. Depp addressed what he called the "criminal charges" leveled at him by Heard, reflected on their relationship and claimed that "she became another person" within a year and a half into their marriage. Amber will be taking the stand later in the trial. Her attorney previously said she'll testify about the "graphic and horrifying" violence she claims she suffered.

