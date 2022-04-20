Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Became 'Another Person' In Their Marriage During Defamation Trial

CLIP04/19/22
Also available on the nbc app

One week into Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor took the stand to tell his side of the story. Depp addressed what he called the "criminal charges" leveled at him by Heard, reflected on their relationship and claimed that "she became another person" within a year and a half into their marriage. Amber will be taking the stand later in the trial. Her attorney previously said she'll testify about the "graphic and horrifying" violence she claims she suffered.

Appearing:
Tags: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, Defamation, trial, celebrity, Hollywood
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.