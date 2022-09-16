Main Content

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial Has Been Turned Into A Movie

The high-profile trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is heading to the big screen. The exes' legal battle and their turbulent relationship has been adapted into a new film called "Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial." Mark Hapka is playing Depp while Megan Davis will portray Heard. As for the exes' legal team, Melissa Marty will play Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mary Carrig will play Heard's counsel Elaine Bredehoft. The film will premiere on the streaming platform Tubi on Sept. 30th.

