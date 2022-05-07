Also available on the nbc app

Johnny Depp's team has issued a statement to NBC News after Amber Heard delivered shocking courtroom testimony this week, calling it "the performance of her life." Amber Heard's team fired back in a statement to NBC News saying in part, "As evidenced by the statement just released, Mr. Depp's defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor."

