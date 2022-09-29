The high-profile trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is heading to a TV near you and the trailer is here. The exes' legal battle and their turbulent relationship has been adapted into a new film called "Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial." Mark Hapka is playing Depp while Megan Davis is portraying Heard. Melissa Marty will play Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mary Carrig will play Heard's counsel Elaine Bredehoft. The film will premiere on the streaming platform Tubi on Fri., Sept. 30th.

