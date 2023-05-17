Johnny Depp is getting candid in his first press conference since controversial legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. At Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, the "Pirates Of The Caribbean" actor reflected on a 2021 interview he did where he opened up about feeling boycotted by the industry because of the fall out. Johnny was on hand to promote his film, "Jeanne Du Barry," which marks his first project back on the big screen since the highly publicized court case. During the candid interview, he reacted to people calling it a "comeback." His poignant remarks come just one day after he got emotional at the movie's premiere where he and his cast mates received a seven-minute standing ovation. Johnny also reacted to people saying he should not be at the festival. "Of course when you're asked to resign from a film you're doing because of something that is merely a bunch of, kind of, vowels and consonants floating in the air. Yeah, you feel a bit boycotted. Do I feel boycotted now? No. not at all. I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about it," he said. "I don't think about Hollywood. I don’t have much further need for Hollywood myself."

