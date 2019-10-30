John Witherspoon Dies At 77 – Ice Cube, Regina King, Marlon Wayans And More Pay Tribute

Also available on the NBC app

John Witherspoon has died at the age of 77, his manager confirmed to NBC News. "It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77," the actor's family told NBC News in a statement. "He is survived by his wife Angela, and his sons JD, Alexander, and a large family. We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say 'I'm no big deal', but he was huge deal to us." Witherspoon was known for his roles in the "Friday" franchise, "The Wayans Bros." and "The Boondocks."

