Actress and model Kelly Preston has passed away at 57 years old after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Kelly’s death was confirmed by her beloved husband, John Travolta, on his Instagram account on Sunday evening. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” the actor wrote in part.

