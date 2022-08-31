Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

John Travolta’s 11-Year-Old Son Ben Achieves New Level Of Ninja Training: ‘I’m So Proud’

CLIP08/31/22

John Travolta’s son is showing off some impressive skills! On Wednesday, the 68-year-old actor shared an epic video on his Instagram of his 11-year-old son Ben practicing his parkour skills at an indoor adventure gym. In the clip, Ben clips over stairs, jumps from one monkey bar to another and runs up a warped wall. He also expertly climbs to the top of a salmon ladder. The “Pulp Fiction” star proudly shared Ben’s accomplishments with fans writing “Ben just achieved a level 3 ninja and I’m so proud.”

TV-PGS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: John Travolta, grease, ben travolta, ella travolta, ninja, parkour
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.