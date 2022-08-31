John Travolta’s son is showing off some impressive skills! On Wednesday, the 68-year-old actor shared an epic video on his Instagram of his 11-year-old son Ben practicing his parkour skills at an indoor adventure gym. In the clip, Ben clips over stairs, jumps from one monkey bar to another and runs up a warped wall. He also expertly climbs to the top of a salmon ladder. The “Pulp Fiction” star proudly shared Ben’s accomplishments with fans writing “Ben just achieved a level 3 ninja and I’m so proud.”

