John Travolta Shares Sweet Video With Son Benjamin Ahead Of First Anniversary Of Wife Kelly Preston’s Death

John Travolta and his youngest child Benjamin soaked up father-son time in style. On Wednesday, the 67-year-old actor posted a cute Instagram video of the duo at a Stanley Cup Playoffs game, captioned, “Stanley Cup playoffs. Let’s Go Bolts!” John’s bonding moment with his 10-year-old son comes on the heels of the first anniversary of his late wife Kelly Preston’s death. The actress died in July 2020 after a courageous two-year battle with breast cancer.

