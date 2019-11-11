John Travolta Shares Rare Snaps Of Look-Alike 8-Year-Old Son Ben

Also available on the NBC app

John Travolta 8-year-old son is his total mini-me! The legendary actor took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of his two kiddos Benjamin Hunter and Ella Bleu hanging out with an adorable koala at the zoo. In the rare family snap, the little boy and the 65-year-old star both flashed the exact same smile while they struck a pose with their new furry pal. And Ben's looks aren't his only similarity to his famous dad, he seemingly wants to follow in his father's footsteps too!

Appearing: