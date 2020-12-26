Also available on the nbc app

John Travolta and his children are sending well wishes on their first Christmas without Kelly Preston. The Oscar nominee posted a heartwarming family video of daughter Ella Bleu and son Ben offering holiday hellos from their festive household. Ella also gave followers a personal greeting on her own Instagram page, sharing hope and good tidings as 2020 comes to a close. Ella, Ben and their famous dad have been leaning on one another in what's been an incredibly challenging year for the trio. In July, John announced that Kelly had passed away after a private, two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57 years old.

