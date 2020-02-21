Also available on the NBC app

John Travolta can tango with the best! The 66-year-old actor made a surprise appearance alongside Pitbull at the 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro on Thursday, where he swiveled his hips to the singer’s track “3 To Tango.” It wasn’t the first time the two stars had collaborated—in fact, John appeared in the song’s music video in an equally surprising moment. Lil Jon and Chesca also hit the stage at last night’s award ceremony that honored some of the most popular acts and songs in Latin music.

