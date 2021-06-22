Main Content

John Travolta is reflecting on his First Father's Day without his late wife, Kelly Preston. The 67-year-old actor took to Instagram to give his two kids, 21-year-old daughter Ella and his 10-year-old son Benjamin, a sweet shoutout by posting a selfie of the trio. "Happy Father’s Day everyone! It is a privilege to be the father of these two beautiful children - thank you for the honor and my love and respect to all fathers," John wrote.

