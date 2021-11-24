Main Content

John Travolta's son Benjamin is one step closer to his teenage years, and his dad is celebrating with a heartfelt tribute! On November 23rd the "Grease" actor celebrated his youngest turning 11 with a sweet Instagram post. "Happy birthday my beautiful boy. Your dad adores you," he wrote along with a family photo. John's daughter Ella also honored her brother's milestone on Tuesday. "Happy Birthday Benjamin! The sweetest boy I know," she said in part.

Tags: john tavolta, ella travolta, benjamin travolta, Kelly Preston, birthday
