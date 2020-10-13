Also available on the nbc app

John Travolta honored his late wife Kelly Preston on what would’ve been her 58th birthday. The actor shared their wedding photo alongside a photo of his parents on their wedding day. She captioned the post with, “Happy Birthday Hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad’s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John.” Kelly Preston died in July following a two-year private battle with breast cancer.

