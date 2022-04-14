John Travolta is paying tribute to his late son, Jett, on what would have been his 30th birthday. The 68-year-old actor shared on Instagram on Wednesday a black and white throwback photo of him and Jett and included a heartfelt caption dedicated to his son. "My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday. Happy birthday. Love, your Dad," John wrote. Jett died when he was 16 years old in the Bahamas from hitting his head on a bathtub after suffering a seizure.

