Also available on the NBC app

Gone, but never forgotten. John Travolta and Kelly Preston are remembering their late son, Jett, on what would have been his 28th birthday. The couple shared heartwarming social media tributes to their oldest child, who passed away in 2009 while on vacation in the Bahamas with his family. He was just 16. John and Kelly each posted sweet throwback photos of Jett for his special day, calling him "Jetty" in their captions and letting him know he remains as loved as ever. The couple's 20-year-old daughter, Ella Bleu, also remembered her big brother on his special day and told Access Hollywood last year how excited she was to follow in John and Kelly's famous footsteps.

Appearing: