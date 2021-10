Also available on the nbc app

John Travolta is one proud papa. His daughter Ella Travolta is following in his footsteps with her first starring movie role, and he gave fans a sneak peek on Instagram. John shared a photo of her smiling on set in a blue dress and told fans that she was starring in a live action remake of Alice in Wonderland, adding that he was a very proud dad.

