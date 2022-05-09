Main Content

John Travolta Honors Late Wife Kelly Preston With Heartfelt Mother's Day Video Montage

John Travolta is honoring his late wife Kelly Preston on Mother's Day. The 68-year-old took to Instagram to pay tribute to the mother of his children by posting a heartwarming video montage dedicated to the beloved actress. The nearly five-minute clip, which was set to the tune of Barbara Streisand's single "That Face," began with a black-and-white picture of John with "From me to you" written alongside it and went on to include rare throwback family footage.

