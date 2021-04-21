Also available on the nbc app

John Travolta is getting honest about the importance of mourning. The actor got candid about dealing with grief after his wife Kelly Preston passed away last July following a battle with breast cancer. "I have learned that mourning someone, mourning, is personal. Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead to healing," he told Esquire Spain. "This is different from someone else’s journey. The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours. That’s my experience."

Appearing: