John Travolta is remembering his late wife Kelly Preston on the first Mother’s Day since she passed away in July 2020. He paid tribute to his longtime love with two throwback family photos featuring Kelly with their children, writing, “Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. We love you and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day.” John and Kelly’s daughter Ella Kelly died after a private two-year battle with breast cancer at 57 years old.

