John Travolta & Daughter Ella Recreate Iconic 'Grease' Dance For Star-Studded Super Bowl Commercial

John Travolta has still got the moves! The actor and his 20-year-old daughter Ella Travolta recreated the iconic dance from his classic film "Grease" in a 2021 Super Bowl commercial for Scotts Miracle-Gro. The pair joined a star-studded group for the ad, which also features Martha Stewart, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, actors Carl Weathers and Leslie David Baker and fitness instructor Emma Lovewell. In one scene, a frustrated Ella attempts to show her dad how to set up the camera to record a video on his phone. The two then break into the memorable "Born to Hand Jive" choreography from the 1978 movie, which John originally performed with co-star Olivia Newton-John!

