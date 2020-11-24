Also available on the nbc app

John Travolta celebrated his son Ben’s 10th birthday! The 66-year-old shared a sweet snap of the duo hugging in honor of his big milestone. “Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben! I love you!,” he wrote alongside the adorable photo on his Instagram. The heartfelt tribute to his son comes four-months after his late wife Kelly Preston died in July following a two-year battle with breast cancer. The actor recently honored what would have been her 58th birthday in October.

Appearing: