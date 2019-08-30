John Travolta Breaks Down What Really Happened While Giving Taylor Swift Her Award At VMAs

Also available on the NBC app

John Travolta is addressing his major mix-up at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards! The actor made headlines during the ceremony on Aug. 26 after he tried to hand the Video of the Year award to "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum Jade Jolie instead of winner Taylor Swift. But John clarified to Hot 93.3 that he was simply confused because he couldn't find the pop star. "There were so many people that bombarded the stage that I was looking for her," he explained. "I thought it was so funny the way it was interpreted."

