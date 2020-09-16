Also available on the nbc app

John Stamos and his baby boy want you to fulfill your civic duty! The "Fuller House" star encouraged followers to participate in the upcoming presidential election with a little help from an adorable sidekick, John's 2-year-old son! John and little Billy Stamos teamed up for a sweet social media video this week in which the actor promised a fan-friendly bonus for the first 100 people to register to vote through his Instagram page – but Billy may have had a little trouble staying on message!

Appearing: