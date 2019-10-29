Also available on the nbc app

John Stamos is giving the character of Chef Louis his own spin! In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of John's rehearsal, the "Fuller House" star sings, dances and talks about getting to play with the classic character, who he first portrayed in a 2016 Hollywood Bowl performance. "The essence of him will be what people love, but you know, if you really look at this guy, he's crazy! So just to be able to let all that out into this character is going to be really fun," John explains.

