John Stamos Says His 1-Year-Old Son Billy Once Bit Josh Peck's Son Max: 'It Was Horrific!'

John Stamos' 1-year-old son Billy couldn't be cuter, but sometimes he gets a little too up close and personal with his famous dad's friends! On "The Little Mermaid Live!" blue carpet, John told Access Hollywood co-host Zuri Hall that his little boy once bit the son of his former "Grandfathered" co-star Josh Peck! "I mean, it was horrific!" he recalled. "The Little Mermaid Live!" airs Nov. 5 at 8/7c on ABC.

