John Stamos is missing his dear pal Bob Saget. The "Full House" alum got candid with Access Hollywood about his friendship with the late comedian and explained why he was the "most reliable" friend he had. John also shared what it was like being at the annual Scleroderma Research Foundation's charity event without Bob, who had been involved with the SFR since 1991.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight