John Stamos is opening up about how he is coping with the loss of Bob Saget. In an emotional tweet the "Fuller House" star admitted it's been tough to lose one of his best friends. "The mornings are hard. Middle of day comes in waves. Mostly bad. Nighttime is hard. I miss getting a text from him right now. Me answering. Him saying he's too tired to respond. Me saying, 'Then why'd you text me so early?'" He said.

