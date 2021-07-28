Main Content

John Stamos Reveals How A Beach Boys Connection Inspired His Sinatra Jr. Kidnapping True Crime Podcast

CLIP07/28/21

John Stamos’ new true-crime podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” which digs into the 1963 kidnapping of Frank Sinatra Jr., was sparked by a conversation he had on tour a quarter-century ago. “I knew [the rock duo] Jan and Dean from the Beach Boys,” John tells Access Hollywood legal expert Alison Triessl. “Turns out that Dean Torrance of Jan and Dean was best friends with Barry Keenan, who kidnapped Frank Sinatra Jr., and Dean loaned him the seed money to buy a gun and this kind of stuff.” Now, 25 years after Dean pitched him on the idea at a concert, John interviews Keenan about his crime in the podcast. The “Full House” star tells Alison some of the surprising details of the case. Plus, when reflecting on a potential future true-crime podcast, he said, “The problem is I’ll never be this close to another criminal, I don’t think,” adding as a joke, “Saget! Saget. He’s right on the verge of something.” "The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra" is streaming now on Wondery and all other podcast platforms.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.