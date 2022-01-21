Main Content

John Stamos Pours His Heart Out In Tear-Jerking Memorial Speech For Bob Saget: 'He Was My Lifeline'

CLIP01/21/22
John Stamos is sharing the tear-jerking speech he gave at Bob Saget's memorial. In a piece written by John and published through the L.A. Times, the "Fuller House" star is honoring his longtime friend. "He was there through divorces, deaths, despair and dark days. He was there through love, marriage, a child and bright times. He was my lifeline," he said in the tribute. "Everyone in my life will benefit from Bob's gift to me every day. Billy will grow up with that depth of love."

