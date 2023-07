John Stamos' mini-me is growing up right before his eyes! The "Full House" alum took to Instagram to share a sweet pic of the father-son duo smiling together while donning matching white, short-sleeved shirts to mark a very special milestone for his 4-year-old son Billy. "One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry," John wrote.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight