Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Extremely Happy’ In Response To Fans Asking If She’s OK
CLIP 04/17/21
Main Content
John Stamos revealed he is in isolation after his third COVID-19 exposure. The 57-year-old actor shared via Twitter that he’s spending 10 days apart from his sweet family, and it has been difficult for his 2-year-old son Billy. “My son went to bed last night crying and woke up crying cause he can’t be with his father. I'm grateful to have a job, it’s a privilege at this time. I was exposed to the virus for the 3rd time, and have to isolate again for another 10 days,” Stamos wrote. The actor shares his son with his wife, Caitlin McHugh.