John Stamos' Father-Son Bath Time Selfie With Baby Billy Will Melt Your Heart

John Stamos can't get enough of dad time with baby Billy! The "Fuller House" star was on bath duty with his 1-year-old this week and took a precious mirror selfie in matching towels to commemorate the moment. Since John and wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed Billy in April 2018, the actor has loved showing off their father-son bond with sweet Instagram snaps. He's also documented the tot's interactions with his famous friends, like co-star Candace Cameron Bure and drummer Ringo Starr!

