John Stamos and his son are big fans of Drew Barrymore. The actor was on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Wednesday, and his 3-year-old son Billy, who is a big fan of "ET The Extra-Terrestrial," had an adorable moment when his crashed his dad's interview. Billy was a bit starstruck when he met Drew, who played Gertie in the film.

