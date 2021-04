Also available on the nbc app

John Stamos just loves being a dad! The "Full House" actor took to Instagram to shower his three-year-old son Billy with all the birthday love by posting a montage of "after shower" mirror selfies featuring the adorable father-son duo. "I can’t put into words the magnitude of the love I feel for this little guy. Happy Birthday Son. God only knows what I’d be without you," he wrote.

