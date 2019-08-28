John Stamos Admits Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Scandal 'Doesn't Make Sense'

Also available on the NBC app

John Stamos is still wrapping his head around Lori Loughlin's college admissions scandal. The "Full House" actor weighed in on his co-star's legal woes in an interview for GQ magazine. "Honestly, I can't figure it out," he confessed. "It doesn't make sense. I talked to her the morning everything hit. I just can't process it still." Back in April, Lori and husband Mossimo Giannulli were both charged in a bribery scheme to get their daughters into college at USC. The couple has pleaded not guilty.

