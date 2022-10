John Stamos isn’t ready to say goodbye to his dear friend Bob Saget just yet. The 58-year-old actor took to Instagram to share yet another heartfelt tribute about his late "Full House" co-star and told fans he isn’t quite ready to accept that he's really gone. Instead, Stamos told his followers that he’s going to imagine him still alive and doing what he loves, which is standup comedy.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight