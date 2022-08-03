Main Content

John Stamos & 4-Year-Old Son Billy Meet Iron Man During Family Trip To Disney California Adventure

Stamos family, assemble! John Stamos, his wife Caitlin McHugh and their son Billy got the chance to join forces with some Avengers as they celebrated Spider-Man Day at Disney California Adventure Park. The "Full House" alum and his four-year-old smiled wide as they hung out with Iron-Man, and he and Caitlin also struck some fierce superhero poses alongside the Marvel character.

