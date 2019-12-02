Also available on the NBC app

John Stamos' son thinks his dad is Elvis Presley! The actor shared a sweet video of his 1-year-old baby boy Billy, who he adorably confused his papa with a portrait of the music legend. In a cute twist, John's "Full House" character Uncle Jesse was totally obsessed with the King of Rock and Roll on the show. John and wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed their son in April 2018. He posted at the time, "From now on, the best of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore."

