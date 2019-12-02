Access
WEEKDAYS

John Stamos' 1-Year-Old Son Billy Adorably Mistakes His Dad For Elvis Presley

CLIP12/02/19
Details
John Stamos' son thinks his dad is Elvis Presley! The actor shared a sweet video of his 1-year-old baby boy Billy, who he adorably confused his papa with a portrait of the music legend. In a cute twist, John's "Full House" character Uncle Jesse was totally obsessed with the King of Rock and Roll on the show. John and wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed their son in April 2018. He posted at the time, "From now on, the best of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore."

Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, john stamos, Full House, Fuller House, Caitlin McHugh, billy stamos, babies, Celebrity news, Uncle Jesse, Elvis Presley
S2019 E01 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.