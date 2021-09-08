Main Content

John Mulaney Says Olivia Munn & Having A Baby Helped Save Him

CLIP09/08/21

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are having a baby! The comedian confirmed the news on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Tuesday. Olivia and John first sparked romance speculation in May when they were spotted together. The news of their reported romance came just days after John announced he was getting a divorce from his wife of 6 years. John reflected on his whirlwind year, after checking into rehab for 2 months at the end of 2020. "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery," he said.

