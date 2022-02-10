Also available on the nbc app

John Mayer stopped his SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series Show at the Hollywood Palladium on Wednesday night to help a fan in distress. John was singing "Slow Dancing In A Burning Room" when he spotted a woman who was visibly not doing well. He immediately stopped playing and said through his microphone, "We've got a bad situation here" and asked for the paramedics to assist. John went on to continue to ask the audience members around the woman if she was conscious.

