John Mayer Stops L.A. Concert To Help Fan: 'We've Got A Bad Situation Here'

02/10/22
John Mayer stopped his SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series Show at the Hollywood Palladium on Wednesday night to help a fan in distress. John was singing "Slow Dancing In A Burning Room" when he spotted a woman who was visibly not doing well. He immediately stopped playing and said through his microphone, "We've got a bad situation here" and asked for the paramedics to assist. John went on to continue to ask the audience members around the woman if she was conscious.

john mayer, concert
