Access Hollywood
John Mayer Responds To Taylor Swift Fans After 'Red' Rerelease: 'Do You Really Hope That I Die?'

CLIP11/17/21
John Mayer is responding to a disturbing message from a Taylor Swift fan. Amid the release of Taylor's re-recorded album "Red (Taylor's Version)" fans of the songstress are reliving her past heartbreaks. The new recordings stirred up old feelings towards her exes like Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer, causing one fan to lash out at the singer. John responded to one comment, writing, "I've been getting so many messages like these the past couple days...Do you really hope that I die?"

