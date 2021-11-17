Milo Ventimiglia Reveals Sweet Way 'This Is Us' Fans React When They See Him (2017)
CLIP 05/18/22
John Mayer is responding to a disturbing message from a Taylor Swift fan. Amid the release of Taylor's re-recorded album "Red (Taylor's Version)" fans of the songstress are reliving her past heartbreaks. The new recordings stirred up old feelings towards her exes like Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer, causing one fan to lash out at the singer. John responded to one comment, writing, "I've been getting so many messages like these the past couple days...Do you really hope that I die?"