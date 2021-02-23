Also available on the nbc app

John Mayer is sharing his support for Britney Spears. The musician got candid about his emotional reaction to the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary during an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy." He admitted, "I was on the edge of tears five times… To go through this and come out the other side OK is to have infinite grace for those who struggle with it. I came out OK. I have a feeling that part of that is because I'm a man."

