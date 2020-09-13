Also available on the nbc app

John Leguizamo has found a new passion. The actor tells Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about his directorial debut for "Critical Thinking," now available on VOD and streaming, and says directing is something he wants to do for the rest of his life. John explains how the film tells the true story of a group of Latinx and Black students who became national chess champions in 1998. Though John wasn't much of a chess expert he reveals he got the real teacher, who he plays in the film, to be a consultant on set. John also shares which roles he gets recognized for the most, and recalls turning down the opportunity to play Tom Hanks' lover in "Philadelphia" to star as Luigi in "Super Mario Bros."

