John Leguizamo is delivering the big laughs! The actor stopped by Access Daily to dish about his new play "Latin History for Morons," which is currently at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. The actor reveals to hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez how his son inspired him to create the one-man play. Plus, John hilariously dishes on enjoying empty nester life with his wife.

